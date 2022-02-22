Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 342,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after buying an additional 211,599 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,468. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.04 and its 200-day moving average is $416.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

