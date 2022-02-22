Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 62,823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,477,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. The company has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average of $167.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

