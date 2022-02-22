IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of IRS opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,119,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 257,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $56,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

