iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after acquiring an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

