iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. 1,496,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

