iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 339,785 shares.The stock last traded at $148.97 and had previously closed at $150.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,123,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

