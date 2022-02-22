iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $149.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $176.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.77.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

