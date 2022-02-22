iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,691 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.