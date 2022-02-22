iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16,780.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IFRA opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.