Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.52

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $9.20. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 102,200 shares.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

