IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,047. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

