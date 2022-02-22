IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,468,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.54. 59,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

