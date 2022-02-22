Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Receives $41.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

