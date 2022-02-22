Jane Street Group LLC Buys 439,824 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 749.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $29,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BATS:BBJP opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72.

