Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 229,538 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.67% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $663,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 57.7% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $7,534,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.0% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at $815,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,400 shares of company stock worth $23,256,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

