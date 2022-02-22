Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,768,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 388,419 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.72% of Globus Medical worth $442,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.36.

Globus Medical stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

