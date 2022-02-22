Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $352.34 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.67% of Cboe Global Markets worth $352,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.41 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

