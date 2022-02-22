Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $396.42 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.11% of Intuitive Surgical worth $396,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $280.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.08. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.