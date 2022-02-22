Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $543.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.10% of Dollar General worth $543,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

DG opened at $199.97 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

