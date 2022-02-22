Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,857,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 562,846 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.63% of Sealed Air worth $375,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

