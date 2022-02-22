Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 473 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 473 ($6.43) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 615 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 529.75 ($7.20).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 547.40 ($7.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £110.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 441.65.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

