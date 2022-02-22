Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €93.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.22 ($112.75).

ETR:PAH3 traded down €2.66 ($3.02) on Tuesday, hitting €81.56 ($92.68). 656,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €85.31 and a 200-day moving average of €85.60. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

