Johnson & Johnson Makes New Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,495,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,817,000. CVRx comprises about 5.1% of Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned 17.18% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVRX stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that CVRx, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

