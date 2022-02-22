JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $420.50

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420.50 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.77), with a volume of 181903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.85).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 467.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 516.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £353.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

