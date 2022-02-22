JulSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $479,471.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.93 million and $479,471.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

