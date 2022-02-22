KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $72.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.16.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KBC Group from €87.00 ($98.86) to €83.00 ($94.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.38. KBC Group has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $49.43.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
