KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.60 EPS.

NYSE KBR traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,659. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KBR by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

