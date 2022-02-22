Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $829,000 Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

AOA stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

