Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

