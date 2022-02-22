Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

