Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,527 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

