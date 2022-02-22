KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,318. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54.
About KemPharm
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
