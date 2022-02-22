KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KemPharm by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,331,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,318. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.