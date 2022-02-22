Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

SPGI traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,474. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.70 and its 200-day moving average is $442.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

