Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 27,966 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

