Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.03 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after buying an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. 231,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

