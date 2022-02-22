Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 18.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,594 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.91. The company had a trading volume of 193,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

