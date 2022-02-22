KeyCorp Increases Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $200.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

RS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $126.42 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

