Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.23. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 99,904 shares of company stock worth $544,711. Corporate insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
