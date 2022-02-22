Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock remained flat at $$21.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 51,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -245.16%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

