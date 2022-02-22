Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.77.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:KNX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 67,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,001. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $1,157,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

