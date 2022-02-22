Knowles (KN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Knowles (NYSE: KN) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2022 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2022 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Knowles reported strong fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. It continues to benefit from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. It intends to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands. Knowles has an integrated design and manufacturing scale of operations, which enable it to have the flexibility and quick time-to-market. It has partnered with speech recognition software provider Fluent.ai to demonstrate next-gen voice-controlled True Wireless Stereo earbuds. However, a disruption in the supply chain and an extended international footprint remain concerns.”

2/10/2022 – Knowles was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – Knowles was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.50 price target on the stock.

KN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 87,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,729. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 27.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Knowles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 33.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

