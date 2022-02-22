Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KTB opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

