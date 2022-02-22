Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $577.71 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $608.28 and its 200-day moving average is $550.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

