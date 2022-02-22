Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 120 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $457.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $2,444,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

