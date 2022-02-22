Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $78,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,281.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 31.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $84.98 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

