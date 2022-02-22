Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $266.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $232.17 and a twelve month high of $293.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.65 and its 200 day moving average is $270.47.

