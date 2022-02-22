Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,922 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

