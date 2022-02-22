Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $197,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

FIS opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

