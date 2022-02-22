Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

