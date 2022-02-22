Krensavage Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 10.9% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 1.45% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $34,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 12.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TARO traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $46.30. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,162. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $79.89.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.